Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

UK Government denies report it wants closer ties with EU

The Sunday Times cited an unnamed minister as saying the government was pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

1 hour ago 3,559 Views 5 Comments
UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he didn't 'recognise' these reports at all.
UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he didn't 'recognise' these reports at all.
Image: PA

THE UK GOVERNMENT today denied a newspaper report saying that it was seeking closer ties with the European Union, just three years after leaving the bloc.

The Sunday Times cited an unnamed minister as saying that the government was pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the 27-nation EU.

But a London government spokesperson called the story “categorically untrue”.

“This government is focused on using our Brexit freedoms to create opportunities that drive growth and strengthen our economy,” he said.

Switzerland has a free trade deal with the EU and bilateral accords covering individual economic sectors. The agreements give Switzerland direct access to key sectors of the EU’s internal market without it being a fully-fledged member of the bloc.

In Switzerland’s case, internal market access includes the free movement of people and mutual recognition of standards.

However, the Sunday Times reported that while the UK was prepared to pay into EU coffers, it would not accept a return to freedom of movement.

“Brexit means we will never again have to accept a relationship with Europe that would see a return to freedom of movement, unnecessary payments to the European Union or jeopardise the full benefit of trade deals we are now able to strike around the world,” the UK government spokesman said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, a former Brexit minister, earlier told Sky News: “I don’t recognise this story at all.”

“I don’t support that. I want to maximise the opportunities that Brexit offers,” he added.

The Sunday Times said the move, which would be deeply unpopular with Conservative Brexit-supporting MPs, could take place over the next decade in a bid to reduce current trade barriers.

Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016 and finally reached a deal with the EU three years later.

Unable to get it through parliament, then prime minister Boris Johnson called a general election and made the deal a key plank of his manifesto.

He won a landslide election, allowing the agreement to become law.

But Barclay admitted the Brexit deal had created “difficulties”, with “greater friction” over trade.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie