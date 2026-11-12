Could Ireland and Ukraine do a deal on drones? Officials say talks only at 'earliest of stages'

IRISH OFFICIALS HAVE been having preliminary discussions with Ukraine after the war-torn country offered Ireland access to its drone tech.

In July, and again on Wednesday night, in Dublin, both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that a deal was being worked on.

Sources with direct knowledge of the process, have said that discussions are at the earliest of stages but that Department of Defence (DOD) procurement officials have been talking directly to Ukrainian government officials.

The Ukraine war has become a drone-led conflict, with much of the fighting on the eastern front conducted by unmanned aerial and ground vehicles.

The unmanned craft have also started reaching further into Russian territory with drone attacks as far north as St Petersburg and even inside the ring of air defence around Moscow.

One source said the Kyiv government has been offering the technology to countries that supported its war effort both offensively and (as in Ireland’s case) diplomatically.

It is understood deals have been struck with Azerbaijan and Lithuania. Ukraine has also supplied drone interceptor technology to the United Arab Emirates as it was bombarded by Iranian drones.

At a press conference between Zelenskyy and Martin in Dublin on Wednesday, both men mentioned that a deal was being worked on.

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Zelenskyy said that they were “ready for co-production with Ireland, and we expect our drone deal with Ireland to become operational”.

Martin sought to be less definitive and said that the governments were merely looking to draw up a joint memorandum about drone technology and drone manufacture between the Irish DOD and their counterparts in Kyiv.

“Given Ukrainian expertise in drone technology, we could avail of that technology, particularly unmanned drones in respect of maritime security.

“But that work is still ongoing, and there is engagement between the two departments,” he said.

On a trip to Kyiv this year The Journal saw an extensive display of Ukrainian drone systems in the lobby of the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv.

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Sources have said it is unlikely Ireland will get Ukraine’s more offensive drones and that the desire is to seek their help in surveillance and monitoring.

Ukraine has a vast capability. Their technology includes everything from maritime and aerial drones that monitor vast areas to offensive drones with AI-assisted capabilities as well as weaponry that can destroy everything from armoured vehicles to ships.

The Ukrainians, who lack a navy, have successfully sunk Russian naval ships using bomb-laden maritime drones.

A source with knowledge of the talks said that the process is in its infancy and while meetings have been ongoing they have not agreed on anything.

“There is a great deal of negotiation ahead,” the source explained.