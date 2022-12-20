Ukraine president plans US visit, his first trip abroad since war began

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky plans to visit Washington tomorrow in his first trip abroad since Russia invaded his country in February, US media reported.

Zelensky is planning to visit the White House as President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new arms package for Kyiv including Patriot missiles, crucial to defend Ukraine against Russian missile and drone barrages, the reports said Tuesday.

Zelensky could also address the US Congress, which is poised to pass a new budget bill with $44.9 billion (€42.3 billion) in fresh aid for Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Congress in a letter today that they should be physically present for a session tomorrow night.

“Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night,” she wrote, without explanation.

Zelensky, who has led his country without rest for 10 months of brutal war with invading Russian forces, has spoken frequently to leaders and supporters around the world, but only by phone and video conference.

But his trip acknowledges that the United States has been the most important supporter of the war effort, already providing some $20 billion (€18.9 billion) in security assistance and more in financial and humanitarian support.

It comes as the World Bank approved a fresh $610 million (€574m) package for Ukraine, with financing aimed at sustaining essential services and supporting health care as war rages on.

This comes as Russia’s invasion “continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

The war has hit Ukraine’s health sector, critical energy infrastructure, as well as transport networks, he added.

Of the added financing, $500 million (€471m) comes through a loan to help Ukraine’s government with expenses relating to child and family benefits, public employee salaries, as well as utility payments.

“Maintaining these critical public services is essential to limiting the loss of human capital and rebuilding the country and its economy after the war,” said the World Bank.

The remaining financing goes into a project meant to boost primary health care and address increased demand for mental health and rehabilitation services due to the war, among other needs, the bank said.

As of early December, around 5.5% of public healthcare providers have been destroyed or damaged in Ukraine, the statement said.

Since Russia’s invasion, the Washington-based development lender has mobilized $18 billion (€17b) in emergency financing to help Ukrainians, of which $15 billion (€14b) has been disbursed, it said.

The new funds add to earlier packages including two rounds of grant financing provided by the US government in recent months, each amounting to $4.5 billion (€4.2b), as well as another $530 million (€499m) in loan guarantees in September.

