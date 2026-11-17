THE UNIVERSITY OF Galway has withdrawn from a major EU-funded research project over the involvement of an Israeli research institution with links to the country’s military drone industry.

University of Galway President, Professor David Burn, emailed staff this morning to inform them that the university is withdrawing from the Asterisk research project, which involves the Israeli institution Technion.

Burn said that the withdrawal is in line with the university’s “values” which are “grounded in respect for international human rights and humanitarian law”.

In June, the Irish Centre for Human Rights published an open letter calling on the university to withdraw from the project.

Asterisk, which is funded to the tune of €4 million by the EU, conducts research to further green hydrogen production through seawater electrolysis.

The Irish Centre for Human Rights letter noted that the IDF is investing in hydrogen fuel cell-powered drones and drone development, and that “hydrogen fuel has limitless potential uses in warfare”.

Advertisement

Technion’s website describes how it aims to collaborate with industrial defence companies and government agencies to meet Israel’s security needs.

Burn added that the EU Commission and the other partners in the project have been informed of the decision.

Burn, who had previously committed to reviewing the University’s relationship to the project when it came under considerable pressure to withdraw, said that there was no “legal mechanism to unilaterally terminate a lead role in a Horizon Europe Research project”.

He reiterated the University’s condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and the University of Galway’s commitment that no new institutional research agreements involving Israeli partners will be agreed to.

“Potential partnerships have been refused in line with this,” he added.

Burn said that the University of Galway will “continue to separate the actions of the Israeli government from those of its people” and will work to ensure the campus remains welcoming for “the entire community”.

In February of this year, the university said that the funding framework for the project did not provide a mechanism for unilateral termination by a single partner without breaching contractual obligations, and that its position was complicated by being a lead partner in the project.