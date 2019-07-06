'They must prove they can integrate and not be so 'foreign'': Dark comedy challenges Irish prejudices

DEVELOPED AND PERFORMED by people living in Direct Provision, a new theatre production is exploring the notion of acceptability and how newcomers assimilate to a new culture by abandoning their own.

The play, Uprooted, takes the form of competition in which people are given numbers and made to show their value to get a chance to stay in the country.

The dark comedy, which is coming to Cairde Sligo Arts Festival next week, was developed with theatre company Brokentalkers alongside a group of people living in Direct Provision in Co Sligo.

The production is an exaggerated version of the Direct Provision system but ultimately asks the question of what is acceptable, explains Brokentalker’s Gary Keegan.

“What do we ask of the people who come to this country in terms of becoming more accessible to us? Can we allow them to be themselves, to keep their own culture intact?

“If somebody comes to Ireland from another continent, there are levels of acceptance. The system that we have put in place, in the play, is trying to force the people to be more like us, and I think that’s asking the question of why should that be the case,” he said.

The production is based on what a lot of people in the cast are going through, in terms of the legal procedure, “but in our version, I suppose it’s a lot more heightened in terms of what the requirements are,” Keegan explained.

The requirement really is to integrate as best you can. They have to prove that they can integrate and not be so ‘foreign’.

In the show, the actors have to change how they speak, how they wear their hair, how they dance and even their names, until they are whittled down over the course of the show to the ones who are the least foreign. They are the ones that are allowed to progress to residency.

‘You might see me as a threat’

In the production, the characters are asked to prepare a short statement to give an understanding of their character and how they will contribute to society.

“You might see me as a threat because of the colour of my skin. But I pose no threat to you, your wife, your children or your property. I have always been a law-abiding citizen. I have never committed any crime and I do not intend to as long as I live,” one character says.

That character is played by Donovan, who is originally came from Zimbabwe. He has been living in a Direct Provision centre in Sligo for the last two years.

He said that being apart of the production has given him a chance to be productive.

“It gave me a chance to do something while I’m in Direct Provision. It has also helped me to keep my mind busy, rather than sitting in my home looking at the walls.”

Donovan told TheJournal.ie there are some aspects of the play that relate to his experience in Direct Provision, so in that sense, he sees the play as a way of putting a spotlight on the system.

Keegan developed the script with his co-writer, Feidlim Cannon. The two wrote the parts based on what the cast had written in weekly workshops that were being run by Izzy Caffey.

The pair wanted a production that was a bit more “surreal” rather than a documentary style approach to the system for the cast, “not to expose them or have them go over things that would have been traumatic or upsetting for them”.

“We started workshops in late April, once a week. Mostly writing, asking the guys to write around certain topics. We took that writing then and worked it into the script,” Keegan said.

Caffey, who also has a part in the production, said there has been a lot of nerves up until recently but since starting full-time rehearsals “everyone is really excited and confident in the piece”.

Uprooted is running from 11 -13 July at Hawk’s Well Theatre.