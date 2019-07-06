This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They must prove they can integrate and not be so 'foreign'': Dark comedy challenges Irish prejudices

Uprooted takes the form of competition in which people are given numbers and made to show their value to get a chance to stay in the country.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 9:00 PM
11 minutes ago 749 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4712804
The cast of Uprooted.
Image: Anna Leask
The cast of Uprooted.
The cast of Uprooted.
Image: Anna Leask

DEVELOPED AND PERFORMED by people living in Direct Provision, a new theatre production is exploring the notion of acceptability and how newcomers assimilate to a new culture by abandoning their own.

The play, Uprooted, takes the form of competition in which people are given numbers and made to show their value to get a chance to stay in the country. 

The dark comedy, which is coming to Cairde Sligo Arts Festival next week, was developed with theatre company Brokentalkers alongside a group of people living in Direct Provision in Co Sligo. 

The production is an exaggerated version of the Direct Provision system but ultimately asks the question of what is acceptable, explains Brokentalker’s Gary Keegan. 

“What do we ask of the people who come to this country in terms of becoming more accessible to us? Can we allow them to be themselves, to keep their own culture intact?

“If somebody comes to Ireland from another continent, there are levels of acceptance. The system that we have put in place, in the play, is trying to force the people to be more like us, and I think that’s asking the question of why should that be the case,” he said. 

The production is based on what a lot of people in the cast are going through, in terms of the legal procedure, “but in our version, I suppose it’s a lot more heightened in terms of what the requirements are,” Keegan explained. 

The requirement really is to integrate as best you can. They have to prove that they can integrate and not be so ‘foreign’.

In the show, the actors have to change how they speak, how they wear their hair, how they dance and even their names, until they are whittled down over the course of the show to the ones who are the least foreign. They are the ones that are allowed to progress to residency.

‘You might see me as a threat’ 

In the production, the characters are asked to prepare a short statement to give an understanding of their character and how they will contribute to society.

“You might see me as a threat because of the colour of my skin. But I pose no threat to you, your wife, your children or your property. I have always been a law-abiding citizen. I have never committed any crime and I do not intend to as long as I live,” one character says. 

That character is played by Donovan, who is originally came from Zimbabwe. He has been living in a Direct Provision centre in Sligo for the last two years.

He said that being apart of the production has given him a chance to be productive. 

“It gave me a chance to do something while I’m in Direct Provision. It has also helped me to keep my mind busy, rather than sitting in my home looking at the walls.” 

Donovan told TheJournal.ie there are some aspects of the play that relate to his experience in Direct Provision, so in that sense, he sees the play as a way of putting a spotlight on the system. 

Keegan developed the script with his co-writer, Feidlim Cannon. The two wrote the parts based on what the cast had written in weekly workshops that were being run by Izzy Caffey. 

The pair wanted a production that was a bit more “surreal” rather than a documentary style approach to the system for the cast, “not to expose them or have them go over things that would have been traumatic or upsetting for them”. 

“We started workshops in late April, once a week. Mostly writing, asking the guys to write around certain topics. We took that writing then and worked it into the script,” Keegan said. 

Caffey, who also has a part in the production, said there has been a lot of nerves up until recently but since starting full-time rehearsals “everyone is really excited and confident in the piece”.

Uprooted is running from 11 -13 July at Hawk’s Well Theatre. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie