US army member arrested in UK following allegations of espionage involving Russia

A MEMBER OF the US Army has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of espionage involving Russia.

The arrest was made as part of an investigation by UK Counterterrorism Policing, working closely with the US Military and the FBI.

The 41-year-old man was today arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA) 2023.

Section 1 of the act relates to obtaining or disclosing protected information while section 3 relates to assisting a foreign intelligence service.

UK counterterrorism policing said that the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.

The man has been detained under the NSA 2023 and currently remains in custody at a London police station.

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As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, from Counterterrorism Policing, described the arrest as “significant” and noted that it is the result of “close collaboration between UK and US authorities”.

She said the allegations are “serious and our investigation is very much ongoing”.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said the “important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies”.

“This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,” said Patel, while noting that the investigation is continuing.

Elsewhere, Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army’s Counterintelligence Command, said the case “demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community”.

“The alleged conduct of a senior solider, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,” said Stinchon.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they’ve witnessed something suspicious to report it to their local counterintelligence office,” he added.