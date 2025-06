A US SENATOR from California was forcibly removed after interrupting a news conference being held by the US homeland security chief Kristi Noem.

Noem was speaking about the immigration arrests that have rocked Los Angeles and led to mass protests in the city against Trump’s policies.

Footage of the incident showed security agents forcing Senator Alex Padilla, one of two Democratic senators representing California, to the floor and handcuffing him.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” he said as two men pushed and shoved him from the room.

Padilla can be heard trying to ask Noem about the targeting of immigrants.

FULL clip of agents throwing Sen. Alex Padilla to the ground and handcuffing him. Officers threw him and held him to the ground even while he is seen as not resisting. Footage from Sen. Padilla’s staff



[image or embed] — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 12 June 2025 at 19:55

Responding to the incident, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Padilla “is one of the most decent people I know.”

“This is outrageous, dictatorial and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now,” he wrote on social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the episode “absolutely abhorrent and outrageous.”

“He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration’s violent attacks on our city must end.”

Noem’s press conference came after almost a week of protests in Los Angeles sparked by an immigration crackdown ordered by Trump.

The White House responded with overwhelming force, sending 4,700 troops to the city despite objections from local officials and the police, who said they had the manpower and ability to handle the demonstrations.

