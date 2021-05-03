#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 3 May 2021
Young women 'significantly less likely' to get Covid vaccine, survey finds

The survey revealed that peer influences have a huge impact on vaccine hesitancy.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 3 May 2021, 2:10 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Production Perig
Image: Shutterstock/Production Perig

YOUNG WOMEN ARE significantly less likely to get a Covid vaccine, new research has revealed.

The vaccine hesitancy study carried out by NUI Galway canvassed 1,000 people online in Ireland and the UK, recording their attitudes and intentions in relation to the vaccine rollout.

The research found:

  • 75% of those who participated in the survey intend to get a Covid-19 vaccine; 11% said they would not; and 14% said they were unsure.
  • Women and younger people were significantly less likely to report intention to avail of a Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Women aged under 30 were significantly less likely to say they would accept a Covid-19 vaccine, with fewer than 70% indicating a positive response and 20% indicating high levels of uncertainty.

Dr Jane Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Director of the Mobile Technology and Health (mHealth) Research Group at NUI Galway, said: “Understanding vaccine hesitancy is key to addressing public concerns, promoting confidence and increasing vaccine uptake.

“It is possible, that one of the reasons behind young women’s reluctance to signal an intention to get a Covid-19 vaccine is related to issues around fertility and this warrants further investigation.”

The survey revealed that peer influences have a huge impact on vaccine hesitancy.

Dr Walsh said: “This influence was particularly strong in the ‘no’ and ‘unsure’ group. These findings suggest that messages that are channelled through relevant social influencers may have a significant impact on vaccine uptake.

“It is also concerning that those who vote ‘no’ to the vaccine have a lower sense of civic responsibility. But what is clear, in general, is that there is still a high level of uncertainty around Covid-19 vaccination.”

The research team cautioned that positive attitudes towards vaccination are far less likely to be driven by fear messaging but rather by developing a stronger message of trust in the government and authorities.

Garreth MacNamee
