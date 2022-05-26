Varadkar says he 'flew commercial and stayed in a four star hotel' at Davos

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has defended his and Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, telling the Dáil that he stayed “in a four star hotel” for the duration.

During Leaders’ Questions today, People Before Profit TD Mick Barry enquired about the cost of the trip and joked that it was unlikely that Varadkar had ‘slept in a car’, a reference to this week’s reports about TDs sleeping in cars due to a lack of hotel rooms in Dublin.

Both Martin and Varadkar attended the summit in the Swiss resort this week, which has returned following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.

Martin spoke at a panel event alongside fellow EU leaders and Varadkar also spoke at an event about the future of work. Both also conducted media interviews with international outlets.

Earlier this week, People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy TD said it was “questionable” whether it was required for both leaders to attend.

Today, Barry went further and asked about Varadkar’s accommodation arrangements during the summit:.

So you’re back from the luxury ski resort. I’m sure you didn’t do a Eugene Murphy and sleep in the back of a car. So I’m curious to know how much the rooms cost in Davos this year? And what was the all in price of the trip?

The Cork North Central TD went on to ask Varadkar whether an increase in minimum wage would be forthcoming to assist people with the rising cost of inflation.

In response to the Davos comments, Varadkar argued that their attendance was necessary and added that he “flew commercial” to the event:

I spent Monday and Tuesday in Davos representing the country at the World Economic Forum, I was happy to do so. The Taoiseach is there now. I think it’s important that we are represented, it gives us an opportunity to tell our story, whether it’s in relation to the Protocol, whether it’s in relation to what’s happening in Northern Ireland, whether it’s in relation to our own economy.

“I flew commercial and stayed in a four star hotel and no doubt they charged for it, but it was nonetheless a four star hotel and a commercial flight.”

Varadkar was back in the Dáil today.

Varadkar was also asked during Leader’s Questions about the Paypal’s decision to cut over 300 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and his constituency in Dublin.

Varadkar said that the decision was a matter “of great regret” but that the company has assured him that it “remains committed” to the remainder of its 2,000 employes in Ireland.

I have received an assurance from the company that the redundancy package that they offer will be a good one. I don’t know the details of that yet but I will be following up on that matter because I think it is important that if they are letting people go that they get a decent redundancy package to help them get on with their lives.

Varadkar added, however, that the move is not representative of the wider employment picture in this country.

“We are approaching full employment in Ireland, which is a job for everyone who wants one. I think that’s a very positive thing,” he said.