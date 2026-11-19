A VINCENT VAN Gogh painting has set a new record after selling for $190.4 million (€173.6 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.

At its first appearance at auction, the painting Chataigniers en fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees) set the highest price a Van Gogh painting has sold for at auction and the second highest for any artwork sold at Sotheby’s.

Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer holds that honour, sold a year ago at Sotheby’s for $236.4 million (€215.54 million).

The Dutch artist painted the landscape scene in the final two months of his life after being newly released from the psychiatric asylum of Saint Remy.

Chtaigniers en fleurs by Vincent van Gogh Alamy Alamy

He had moved to a scenic village north-west of Paris, where Van Gogh was said to have experienced a powerful wave of optimism and energy that spilled out onto his canvases, making this period “the most urgent and expressive period of his career”, according to Sotheby’s.

The painting’s auction was almost stopped by the descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer, who said the family sold it in 1936 under duress of Nazi persecution when they were forced to flee Berlin.

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Just hours before the auction, Sotheby’s announced an agreement had been reached between the Fischer heirs and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, who acquired the oil painting in 1975 and had put it up for sale.

'Chataigniers en fleurs' by Vincent Van Gogh on view Alamy Alamy

Sotheby’s said in a statement: “In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement.”

The Fischer heirs added: “We are grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby’s and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era and honour Gisela Berman Fischer’s history of seeking justice for her family.”

Gisela Berman Fischer was the granddaughter of Samuel Fischer and she long campaigned for the rightful return of artworks belonging to her family, including the Camille Pissarro painting Le Quai Malaquais et l’Institut, Printemps, which had been looted by the Nazis from their Vienna family home in 1938.

She won a 2008 lawsuit for it to be restored to her and the family put it up for auction with Christie’s the following year, in which it sold for $2.2 million (€2.01 million).

Blossoming Chestnut Trees was part of 12 largely unseen paintings on offer at the auction from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection.

Other notable artists in the collection included Paul Cezanne and Claude Monet.