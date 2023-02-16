Advertisement

Thursday 16 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Leah Farrell
# Crash
Man (50s) dies following Waterford car crash
This is the third death on Irish roads in a 24-hour period.
1.1k
0
24 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a car crash in Waterford. 

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 7pm  on the R680 at Butlerstown, Waterford

At the time, the pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. He has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

This is the third death on Irish roads within a 24-hour period.

In May0, a man in his 40s died after he was involved in a crash in the Claremorris area. Meanwhile, in Kerry, a man (30s) died following a single vehicle collision at around 6pm on the N71, Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig. 

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
