Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Dublin shooting victim identified as missing man Wayne Whelan

The victim was discovered in a burning vehicle on Monday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 8:56 PM
32 minutes ago 7,702 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900047
Gardaí at the scene of the shooting earlier this week
Image: Sam Boal
Gardaí at the scene of the shooting earlier this week
Gardaí at the scene of the shooting earlier this week
Image: Sam Boal

THE REMAINS OF a man found dead in a vehicle in Dublin earlier this week have been confirmed as those of missing man Wayne Whelan.

His body was discovered in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan at about 8pm on Monday evening.

Whelan, who was reported missing earlier this week, is suspected to have been shot before the car he was discovered in was set alight. 

The incident followed another attempt on his life at nearby Griffeen Glen Park in early September, when he sustained injuries after being shot a number of times while in his car.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for any information in relation to the shooting, particularly anyone who witnessed the movement of a navy Toyota Corolla, registration 05-CW-2225. 

The vehicle was sold last Wednesday, 13 November and gardaí are seeking information in relation to its movements since then. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

