How many semi-naked protestors stormed the House of Commons? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

80: The percentage of Irish people who would rather stay in summer time if the clocks stop changing twice a year.

60: The number of candidates that Aontú – the party launched by former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín - will stand in the upcoming local and European elections in May.

11: The number of semi-naked protestors who entered the public gallery in the House of Commons in Westminster on Monday while MPs were debating a series of motions on where Brexit goes next.

1/10: The number of people who are spending over 60% of their income on rent in Ireland.

21: The percentage of newly homeless families in Dublin last year who were non-EU citizens.

€383,000: The average cost of a house in Dublin, a 4% rise in the first three months of the year.



€2.5 million: The amount of money awarded by the High Court to a woman who has terminal cervical cancer over the alleged misreading of a smear test.

10: The number of confirmed cases of measles in Dublin since the start of February.

43 million: The number of years that a fossil of a four-legged whale found by palaeontologists in Peru dates back to.

$35 billion: The record-breaking divorce settlement between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his soon-to-be ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos.

2: The number of Irish authors shortlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award – the world’s most valuable annual literary prize for English fiction.