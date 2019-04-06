This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many semi-naked protestors stormed the House of Commons? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The average cost of a house in Dublin.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter
Image: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

80: The percentage of Irish people who would rather stay in summer time if the clocks stop changing twice a year.

60: The number of candidates that Aontú – the party launched by former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín - will stand in the upcoming local and European elections in May.

11: The number of semi-naked protestors who entered the public gallery in the House of Commons in Westminster on Monday while MPs were debating a series of motions on where Brexit goes next.

1/10: The number of people who are spending over 60% of their income on rent in Ireland. 

21: The percentage of newly homeless families in Dublin last year who were non-EU citizens.

€383,000: The average cost of a house in Dublin, a 4% rise in the first three months of the year. 

€2.5 million: The amount of money awarded by the High Court to a woman who has terminal cervical cancer over the alleged misreading of a smear test.

10: The number of confirmed cases of measles in Dublin since the start of February. 

43 million: The number of years that a fossil of a four-legged whale found by palaeontologists in Peru dates back to. 

$35 billion: The record-breaking divorce settlement between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his soon-to-be ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. 

2: The number of Irish authors shortlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award – the world’s most valuable annual literary prize for English fiction.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Read next:

