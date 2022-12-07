Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 7 December 2022
Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses after man shot dead in Ronanstown

He was shot dead around 10pm on Monday night.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting at Harelawn Park yesterday
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to appeal for witnesses after a man was shot dead in Dublin on Monday night

The killing happened in Ronanstown, which is near to Clondalkin and Lucan in the west of the county.

The man has been named locally as Cormac Berkeley. 

He received gunshot wounds at around 10pm at a housing estate and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was shot in the front garden area of the property. It’s understood he was originally from the Tallaght area. 

He had several previous convictions for drug offences and had served time in prison.

Gardaí believe he was part of an organised criminal gang operating in the capital. 

It is believed that upwards of six shots were fired at the man by a lone gunman.

A post-mortem examination has been completed by the State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster at the Dublin City Mortuary. The results of the examination are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said. 

The forensic examination of the scene has been completed. 

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been assigned to lead the investigation from the incident room at Lucan Garda Station and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family of Cormac Berkeley. 

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Harelawn Park between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, to come forward. 

They are also appealing to those with camera footage and to motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

With reporting by Niall O’Connor and Garreth MacNamee

