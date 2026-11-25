A WOMAN IN her 30s is in a critical condition following a collision between a van and a car in Galway city this morning.

The serious two-vehicle collision happened at around 6.30am on the N6 at Quincentenary Bridge, Galway City.

The collision involved a white Volkswagen Caddy and a black Ford Focus Estate.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening at the time.

The driver of the car, also a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries, which are also believed to be non-life threatening at the time.

However, a female passenger of the car, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries and she remains in a critical condition.

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The road is currently closed pending technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are now in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of the Quincentenary Bridge 6am and 6.40am are asked to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are also asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a white Volkswagen Caddy and/or a black Ford Focus Estate travelling in Co. Galway this morning before 6.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on (091) 538 000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí have requested that out of respect for those involved, people should not share any videos online.