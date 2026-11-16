Woman (40s) arrested in connection with Dún Laoghaire crash that injured six teenagers

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a crash in Dún Laoghaire that injured six teenagers earlier this month.

She is currently detained at a garda station in the Dún Laoghaire area.

In an update this afternoon, gardaí said three of the teenagers have been discharged from hospital. The remaining three continue to receive medical treatment at various hospitals.

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The collision happened on Oliver Plunkett Road at around 3pm on Sunday, 8 November.

A car struck six young pedestrians, three boys and three girls aged between 13 and 15.

They were taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street and Crumlin with a range of injuries, some of which gardaí initially described as critical.

The female driver, who is in her 40s, was also taken to hospital following the collision.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.