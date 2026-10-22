Woman (70s) dies in two-car crash on N2

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after a collision on the N2.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the crash, which happened on Thursday morning at around 10.10am.

The two vehicles crashed on the N2 at Broomfield in Co Monaghan.

The passenger of one car, a woman aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say her body has since been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

The coroner has been notified.

The driver and only other occupant of that car was a woman in her 30s. The driver and sole occupant of the other car was a man in his 50s.

Both were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N2 at Broomfield between 10am and 10.30am on 22 October, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.