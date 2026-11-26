NEW DATA FROM the Central Statistics Office shows that women are almost twice as likely as men to feel unsafe while walking in their area, either alone or with others.

The figures, which were provided to The Journal Investigates from the Central Statistics Office, show that 20% of women in Ireland have felt unsafe while walking in their area alone or accompanied in the last 12 months – in comparison to just 11% of men.

The Journal Investigates spoke to county councillors across the country about women’s safety in public spaces – and many highlighted walking alone when commuting or attending extracurriculars as a time women feel particularly vulnerable.

Angela Donnelly, a Sinn Féin councillor for Fingal, said that women and older people have frequently raised fears around walking in unlit areas, particularly to public transport stops after dark.

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Speaking to The Journal Investigates, Donnelly said one of her constituents told her she takes a much longer route when commuting to and from work because they are afraid to walk through an unlit park.

She said a “sizeable amount” of residents in her area also opt to drive to their destination to avoid walking through unlit public spaces.

We want to hear from readers on whether they feel unsafe while using public spaces in their area:

Do you feel safe while out and about in your area and does this change depending on whether it’s dark out?

In which public spaces or journeys do you feel particularly vulnerable?

Can you provide recent examples of when you felt unsafe?

What could improve your feelings of safety when out and about in your area?

Please get in touch by emailing investigates@thejournal.ie, and keep your response to a maximum of three paragraphs.

Please include your name, age and county, or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.

Submissions will be used in an article and may be edited for length or clarity.