Today is a day to remember those who have died on the roads

TODAY IS WORLD Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and a number of events are taking place across Ireland.

The events, organised by the Irish Road Victims Association (IRVA) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA), seek to remember the lives lost on Irish roads and to stand in solidarity with families and survivors.

To date this year, 161 people have died on Irish roads so far – 10 more than the same period in 2025, according to garda statistics.

Over 25,508 people have lost their lives on Irish roads since records began in 1959.

The IRVA hosted a national commemoration at the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, and other events are set to take place across the country, including Derry, Dundalk, Cork, Letterkenny and Drogheda.

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Guests and families release doves marking World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar, Westmeath. Gareth Chaney Gareth Chaney

Donna Price, president of IRVA, said: “Behind every statistic is a person whose life mattered, a family whose world has been changed forever, and a community that continues to feel their loss.

“For the families we represent, remembrance is not confined to one day of the year. The pain of losing a loved one never goes away.”

In Kerry, the council has asked the public and community to ‘Shine a Light’ in their porch or window in memory of those who have died.

In Derry, a ‘Walk In My Shoes exhibition’ will be held from 10am to 6pm, featuring pairs of shoes, representing lives lost on the roads. People will be able to scan QR codes, to hear the lived experiences of bereaved families.

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney, said that today “provides an opportunity to reflect on the action needed to make our roads safer”.

“As we remember those who have died and those injured in collisions, we commit to redoubling our effort to reducing road deaths and making our roads safer for everyone,” he said.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims began in 1993.