Sunday 3 September 2023
Zach Brydon Verling
# Missing Person
Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Zach Brydon Verling
Zach has been missing from Ballincollig, Co Cork, since Friday 1 September.
17 minutes ago

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public about the whereabouts of Zach Brydon Verling, 14, who has been missing from Ballincollig, Co Cork, since Friday 1 September.

Zach is described as being approximately six foot one inch, with a slim build.

He is described as having brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Zach Brydon Verling 14 Years Zach Brydon Verling

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
