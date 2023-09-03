Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Zach Brydon Verling

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public about the whereabouts of Zach Brydon Verling, 14, who has been missing from Ballincollig, Co Cork, since Friday 1 September.

Zach is described as being approximately six foot one inch, with a slim build.

He is described as having brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Zach Brydon Verling

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.