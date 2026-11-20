NEW YORK MAYOR Zohran Mamdani has released a plan for closing the city’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex by 2032 – five years past the original target date.

Legislation passed by the city’s council in 2019 when Bill de Blasio was mayor had legally required the jail to be closed by 2027.

However, Mamdani argued that the closure of Rikers wasn’t a priority under his immediate predecessor Eric Adams and that this, as well as Covid delays, stalled the ability to meet this deadline.

Long criticised for unsanitary and violent conditions, the facility that opened in 1932 has counted John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman, rapper Tupac Shakur, and Sex Pistols musician Sid Vicious among its residents.

The plan will see Rikers closed, and four borough-based jails take its place by 2032.

Mamdani’s administration will also invest $146 million (€132.82 million) in therapeutic beds, mental healthcare, education and job training, while working to reduce case delays and strengthen support for crime victims.

We're closing Rikers once and for all. https://t.co/VJieReQmSK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026

“It is time to finally close Rikers Island,” said Mamdani.

“For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane.

“This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that.

“We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers. Working alongside the City Council, Courts and nonprofit partners, we will meet it — for the people in our custody, the staff who serve them, victims of crime, and every New Yorker.”

Mamdani announced the plan in a social media video alongside NYC Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards.

Richards is a formerly incarcerated man with decades of experience in the criminal justice field.

Advertisement

“The era of a justice system that is ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is coming to a long-overdue end,” said Richards.

“This plan is a roadmap toward a safer city that lifts up the dignity of the people who live and work in our jails.”

The plan includes opening four borough-based jails by the end of 2032, with Brooklyn’s facility opening first in 2029.

Richards said these jails will be “closer to public transit, so New Yorkers can reach family, legal counsel, and court faster”.

He added that the jails will “house thousands fewer New Yorkers, which will help correctional staff better protect those in custody”.

“We’re also adding hundreds of therapeutic beds across our city,” said Mamdani.

“These beds will move individuals with serious mental health and medical issues from jails to hospitals with around-the-clock care.

“We’ll work across city agencies to speed up the exchange of evidence and address court backlogs.

“Our city is safest when our government refuses to accept failed approaches to public safety just because it’s always been done this way.”

In his video outlining the need to close Rikers, Mamdani pointed to the case of Kalief Browder.

Demonstrators at 2016 rally in New York calling for the closure of Rikers, and holding aloft an image of Kalief Browder Alamy Alamy

In 2010, Browder was aged just 16 when he was accused of stealing a backpack and sent off to Rikers to await trial.

He spent the next three years in Rikers and the charges were eventually dismissed in 2013.

Browder spent much of his time in Rikers in solitary confinement and died by suicide two years after being released.

A year after Browder’s death, then-US president Barack Obama announced a ban on solitary confinement for juveniles in federal prisons and cited the “heartbreaking” case of Browder.