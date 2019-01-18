This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads

Tonight and on Sunday night, temperatures could fall to zero or sub zero in some areas.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 18 Jan 2019, 9:30 PM
10 minutes ago 1,262 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448384
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Zorina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Zorina

THE COLD WEATHER is to continue into the weekend, with temperatures to drop to 0 degrees overnight in some parts of the country.

This morning, Gardaí warned that road conditions were dangerous in parts of counties Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal following sleet showers.

“Stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow. Use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads,” they said on Twitter.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will range between 0 and 3 degrees tonight, and mist could appear in parts of the midlands and west.

Tomorrow, mist, fog and frost will first appear during the morning and clear. Most areas will stay dry and a bit cloudy.

Some sunny spells too though, especially in the southwest, however well scattered showers will occur here too.

On Sunday, there will be some patchy rain in the morning that will clear eastwards to just isolated showers with some sunny spells.

It will be a cool day with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

On Sunday night it will be very cold: lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and -4 degrees, with a widespread sharp frost.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    189,707  89
    2
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    103,325  17
    3
    		Two women hospitalised in car crash with Britain's Prince Philip that left royal uninjured
    88,747  95
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    478  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    278  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    20,337  30
    2
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    17,431  73
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    16,037  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    8,812  1
    2
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    6,988  1
    3
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    5,605  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    'Damaging' garda report to outline how young people who committed violent crimes went unpunished
    Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh to appear in court over firearms offences following arrest in UK
    COURTS
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    Dublin man whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot ex-girlfriend jailed for eight years
    HIGH COURT
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer
    State to appeal High Court ruling on Graham Dwyer's phone data
    GARDAí
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie