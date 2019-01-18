Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads

THE COLD WEATHER is to continue into the weekend, with temperatures to drop to 0 degrees overnight in some parts of the country.

This morning, Gardaí warned that road conditions were dangerous in parts of counties Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal following sleet showers.

“Stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow. Use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads,” they said on Twitter.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will range between 0 and 3 degrees tonight, and mist could appear in parts of the midlands and west.

Tomorrow, mist, fog and frost will first appear during the morning and clear. Most areas will stay dry and a bit cloudy.

Some sunny spells too though, especially in the southwest, however well scattered showers will occur here too.

On Sunday, there will be some patchy rain in the morning that will clear eastwards to just isolated showers with some sunny spells.

It will be a cool day with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

On Sunday night it will be very cold: lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and -4 degrees, with a widespread sharp frost.