Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Eleven dead and 93 hospitalised after eating 'toxic' rice at Indian temple

The rice had likely been contaminated with a toxic substance, officials said.

By AFP Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 10:25 AM
41 minutes ago 2,989 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397635
A boy cries consoled by his grandmother after his mother died of suspected food poisoning.
Image: AP/PA Images
A boy cries consoled by his grandmother after his mother died of suspected food poisoning.
A boy cries consoled by his grandmother after his mother died of suspected food poisoning.
Image: AP/PA Images

ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE died after eating rice that had likely been contaminated with a toxic substance at a Hindu temple ceremony, a health official said today

Another 29 people were critically ill and undergoing emergency treatment across various hospitals in Mysore, a city in the state of Karnataka.

“11 people have died so far and 93 others are hospitalised. Out of them, 29 are on ventilator support,” said KH Prasad, the health officer for Chamraj Nagar district where the temple is located.

“It is likely that some toxic substance got mixed with the rice. The samples have been sent for forensic testing,” Prasad told AFP.

The patients were being treated for vomiting, diarrhoea and respiratory distress, Prasad added.

According to the police, devotees had gathered in large numbers at the Kicchukatti Maramma temple for the consecration ceremony on Friday, after which rice was served as a sanctified offering.

India Food Poisoning Indian policeman inspect the kitchen of a temple after a case of suspected food poisoning in Sulawadi village. Source: AP/PA Images

India Food Poisoning A woman cries near the body of her husband who died of suspected food poisoning. Source: AP/PA Images

Murugappa, a devotee who was present at the temple, said they were offered tomato rice and flavoured water.

“A foul smell was emanating from the food, but those at the head of the queue consumed the food nonetheless,” he was quoted as saying by the NDTV news network.

A little while later they started vomiting and frothing at the mouth.

State Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of around €6,000 each to the families of the victims.

India’s religious festivals are often badly managed with police and volunteer stewards overwhelmed by the sheer size of the crowds.

A stampede in eastern West Bengal state last year killed six women and 24 people died in a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh state in 2016.

© AFP 2018 

AFP

