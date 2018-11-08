'A major bill': 113 medical negligence cases estimated to cost the State €1.4 billion

113 MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE claims against the State are expected to cost €1.4 billion, the State Claims Agency has estimated.

Chairman Seán Fleming told the Public Accounts Committee that based on estimations by the State Claims Agency, 113 cases out of over 3,000 medical negligence cases, that it has estimations for, will be settled for in excess of €10 million each.

Fianna Fáil’s Seán Fleming read out the rough estimations for what the State Claims Agency expects the outstanding medical negligence cases “on its books” to settle for (some of these cases haven’t been before the court):

Under €1 million (2,954 cases)

Between €1-4 million (207 cases)

Between €4-10 million (91 cases)

In excess of €10 million (113 cases)

Fleming said that the issue of medical negligence was “a major bill” for the health service, and that many of the 113 cases are “catastrophic” and involve lifelong issues.

Of those 113 cases, 29 cases are in the Saolta West Hospital group, a further 22 are from the South South-West Hospital Group, Fleming said.

The total for those cases is worth €1.4 billion; that’s out of the estimated total cost for medical negligence cases of €2.4 billion. Fleming said that the figures were “staggering”.