13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city

13 people arrested in investigation into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city

THIRTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of Garda investigations into a number of serious incidents in Dublin’s south inner city.

Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning while a further 10 were arrested for the purpose of charge.

Those 10 people have appeared before the Dublin District Court.

Early yesterday morning, 12 Dublin premises were searched, prompting the arrests related to investigations into a range of serious incidents including robbery, theft, assault, public order and drugs related incidents.

A team of 30 Gardaí based at Pearse Street Station took part in the operation.

