This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city

10 of those arrested have appeared before Dublin District Court.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 15,552 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330667
13 people arrested in investigation into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
Image: Sam Boal
13 people arrested in investigation into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
13 people arrested in investigation into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
Image: Sam Boal

THIRTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of Garda investigations into a number of serious incidents in Dublin’s south inner city.

Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning while a further 10 were arrested for the purpose of charge.

Those 10 people have appeared before the Dublin District Court.

Early yesterday morning, 12 Dublin premises were searched, prompting the arrests related to investigations into a range of serious incidents including robbery, theft, assault, public order and drugs related incidents.

A team of 30 Gardaí based at Pearse Street Station took part in the operation.

Comments have been closed as there are cases before the court.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    84,649  147
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    48,157  13
    3
    		JK Rowling sues her former personal assistant over alleged unauthorised shopping sprees
    34,999  9
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    535  0
    2
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    322  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    44,017  67
    2
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    29,759  127
    3
    		'The family treat it like I'm playing for Real Madrid and that's what it's about: making them proud of you'
    24,741  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    6,450  1
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    4,540  8
    3
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    3,768  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    California bar shooter identified as 28-year-old US Marine veteran
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    COURT
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    ABORTION
    Moral objection or no time: Majority of GPs say they can't provide abortion services
    Moral objection or no time: Majority of GPs say they can't provide abortion services
    Ex-Sinn Féin colleagues clash over 'misogynistic' amendment to abortion legislation
    'I find it extraordinarily distasteful': Proposed amendment requiring post-abortion burials voted down

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie