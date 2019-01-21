This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 January, 2019
14 dead after fire on two ships off Crimea

The fire broke out when one vessel was transferring fuel to the other.

By AFP Monday 21 Jan 2019, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 5,783 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4452200
In this video grab provided by the Kerch.fm web portal, the two vessels, the Maestro and the Candiy, on fire near the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, in Kerch, Crimea.
Image: AP/PA Images
In this video grab provided by the Kerch.fm web portal, the two vessels, the Maestro and the Candiy, on fire near the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, in Kerch, Crimea.
In this video grab provided by the Kerch.fm web portal, the two vessels, the Maestro and the Candiy, on fire near the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, in Kerch, Crimea.
Image: AP/PA Images

FOURTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been killed and five are missing off Russia-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea after a fire engulfed gas tankers sailing under the flag of Tanzania, authorities said.

“There are 11 bodies,” Alexei Kravchenko, spokesman for Russia’s Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, told AFP.

“Another three people went under water before rescue workers’ eyes.”

Those three are most likely dead, he said.

The ships, the Kandy and the Maestro, had crews of nationals from India and Turkey. 

The Kandy had a 17-strong crew, while the Maestro carried 14 people.

Twelve people had survived, Kravchenko said, but “no one knows where the other five people are”.

The fire broke out when one vessel was transferring fuel to the other, driving both crews to jump overboard, said Kravchenko.

“A search-and-rescue operation is continuing,” Kravchenko added.

Authorities in the Crimean city of Kerch were preparing to receive the victims, he added.

The accident struck close to the Kerch Strait, which has become a new flashpoint in tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In November, Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian navy vessels in the Kerch Strait as they tried to pass from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea.

The confrontation was the first open military clash between Kiev and Moscow since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and a pro-Russian insurgency erupted in eastern Ukraine.

© – AFP 2019 

