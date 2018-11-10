1,400 litres of wine, 76 litres of spirits and 7,780 cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

REVENUE HAS SEIZED 1,400 litres of wine, 76 litres of spirits and 7,780 cigarettes during routine operations this morning at Dublin Port.

Officers discovered the cigarettes and alcohol when they stopped and searched a foreign registered bus and a van that had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

The seized items were concealed within numerous unaccompanied packages being transported in the bus and van.

Revenue officers estimate that the seized alcohol and cigarettes have a street value of €28,440.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy.

Anyone with information regarding the smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line 1800 295 295.