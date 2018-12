WE’VE HAD SOME mad weather this year, from the snowy Beast from the East in the spring to the heatwave in April and on through the summer.

Weather-related problems have sparked gorse fires, caused mothers distress in maternity wards due to air con problems, led to flooding problems and roads to become damaged, and put a dent in the State’s salt supply.

It’s been such a strange array of weather related problems – so let’s take a moment to remember what happened and how it looked.

Dublin city from the northside, February 2018. Source: @iambenlavelle

Bealadangan, Co Galway. Source: neil arnold

Looking out on Lough Carra near Moore Hall, Co Mayo. June 2018. Source: Marina King

Sallins, Co Kildare. February 2018. Source: Laura Smith

Wexford Bridge. June 2018. Source: Jack Meehan

March 2018. Source: Maria Sunderland and Elaine O Connor

West Cork. April 2018. Source: Ruth O'Donoghue

A dune blaze that broke out in Curracloe, Co Wexford. June 2018 Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

Herd of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin. March. Source: Oona Tully

Sandymount, Co Dublin. June 2018. Source: Paul Marren

Portmarnock Beach, Dublin. February 2018. Source: Trish O'Connor

Flooding in Mallow. January 2018. Source: Dave Nelson

Irish Life Fountain on Abbey Street, turned into a frozen ice sculpture. March 2018. Source: Denis McLoughlin, MD of Irish Life Retail

Emergency services tackling gorse fires in Wicklow. June 2018. Source: Ola Baran

Clongriffin Dart Station, Dublin. February 2018. Source: Darragh O'Doherty

Sunset behind Mickish mountain Donegal Source: Paddy Mc Dermott

A snow mermaid built by Abi Dillon at her house (called Mermaid Cottage) on the Slea Head Drive near Dingle, Co Kerry. March 2018. Source: Abi Dillon

Sunset at Knightstown, Co. Kerry. June 2018. Source: Fidelma Nixon