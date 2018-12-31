39 people arrested after man stabbed in London

DOZENS OF PEOPLE have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in London after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

The attack took place on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith and Fulham shortly before 1am.

Police arriving at the scene found a man, currently believed to be in his mid-30s, with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

The man remains in a critical but stable condition.

LATEST from @metpoliceuk on Hammersmith stabbing + 39 arrests:

- Victim was chased by group of men and women after argument in shop

- Suspects went to house party

- They didn't cooperate with officers, hence large number of arrests

- 2 knives found nearbyhttps://t.co/ZTYmATwPqm pic.twitter.com/kjl5yoyzNd — Alice Evans (@alicerevans3) December 31, 2018 Source: Alice Evans /Twitter

A total of 39 people were arrested.

In a statement, Superintendent Mark Lawrence from the Metropolitan Police said it appears that a “minor argument” in a nearby shop escalated, resulting in the stabbing.

The injured man was seen being chased by a number of men and women shortly before the attack.

The crowd then went to a nearby house party.

Those inside “failed to co-operate” with police who attempted to speak with them, leading to the 39 arrests.

“Whilst it is unusual for so many people to be arrested in the early stages of an investigation such as this, due to a lack of co-operation and the necessity of securing essential evidence following a serious assault, this action was appropriate,” Lawrence explained.

Those arrested are being held in police stations across London this morning.