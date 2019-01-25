The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK A group representing women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy has said that women having to wait an average of 22 weeks to receive their smear test results is ”totally unacceptable”.

2. #FATAL COLLISION Members of the public have been asked to report any images or footage of a fatal on the M50 in Dublin yesterday, after they were shared on social media.

3. #MUNSTER A serving Garda has been arrested in Munster in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal offences.

4. #RAY MCHUGH A married man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for the oral rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a schoolgirl four years ago.

5. #MUELLER TIME Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone has been arrested as part of the US special prosecutor’s investigation into collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.

