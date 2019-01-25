This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 25 Jan 2019, 4:55 PM
39 minutes ago 1,048 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4460115
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Klenova
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Klenova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK A group representing women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy has said that women having to wait an average of 22 weeks to receive their smear test results is ”totally unacceptable”.

2. #FATAL COLLISION Members of the public have been asked to report any images or footage of a fatal on the M50 in Dublin yesterday, after they were shared on social media.

3. #MUNSTER A serving Garda has been arrested in Munster in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal offences.

4. #RAY MCHUGH A married man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for the oral rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a schoolgirl four years ago.

5. #MUELLER TIME Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone has been arrested as part of the US special prosecutor’s investigation into collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.

Comments have been closed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man has 'flashbacks' of being masturbated during examination by surgeon, court told
    21,933  0
    Fora
    1
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    216  0
    The42
    1
    		0-11 for Galway's Niland as NUIG dump reigning champions UL out of the Fitzgibbon Cup
    11,693  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    1,801  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Stable owner who raped girl receives partially suspended sentence
    GARDAí
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    Man arrested over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hospital
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    COURT
    Judge relocates court sitting to mucky field for farmers' dispute over a wall
    Judge relocates court sitting to mucky field for farmers' dispute over a wall
    Over 200 claims made against Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie