The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Arlene Foster has criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May over a letter suggesting that the EU is pushing for a post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea.

2. #AUSTRALIA: A man has killed one person and injured two others in a rush-hour knife attack in Melbourne.

3. #COURTS: A 23 year-old gunman whose “extensive discussions” about a murder plot was recorded by gardaí has been jailed for 11 years.

4. #MISSING: Concerns have been raised over a teenage brother and sister who have gone missing from Dublin.

5. #RUSSIA PROBE: Protests have been held across the US calling for an investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s election campaign.