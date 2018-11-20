The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he believes enough Tory backbenchers will turn against Prime Minister Theresa May to prevent her leading them into the next general election.

2. #COMPENSATION: A detective garda whose face was slashed in a razor blade attack on an airplane as he accompanied a deported Nigerian man to Lagos has been awarded €25,000 in damages at a compensation hearing in the High Court.

3. #DENMARK: Members of the Republic of Ireland soccer team have led tributes to Irish fan David Clerkin, who died after falling into the water at Copenhagen Harbour.

4. #RAPE: A review of the handling of sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland has recommended that members of the public be excluded from such trials. In the Republic, rape trials are already closed to the public.

5. #PEACEKEEPING: More Irish soldiers will be deployed on peacekeeping missions, if proposals to put more structures in place around sending troops to volatile areas are agreed.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.