The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #KILKENNY: An elderly couple have been found dead at a house outside Kilkenny city. An investigation has been launched but early indications suggest no foul play was involved.

2. #SHOOTING: A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in 2016.

3. #BREXIT: The European Union and Britain have agreed a draft declaration on their future relationship.

4. #GARDAÍ: Probationer gardaí who are due to be attested at the end of this month have been told they are being temporarily re-allocated to cover traffic duties in December – and their two weeks of leave next month are cancelled.

5. #SPICE GIRLS: Tickets from the only Irish gig of the Spice Girls reunion tour have sold out.

