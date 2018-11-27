The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JAILED: Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has been jailed for five and a half years for attacking a Brazilian student he met on Tinder.

2. #WEATHER: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for six counties as Storm Diana hits Ireland.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she wants to have a head-to-head televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal, ahead of MPs voting on it next month.

4. #NBP: A review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan has found it was not influenced by former minister Denis Naughten or businessman David McCourt.

5. #CRIMEA: The Kremlin has warned that Ukraine’s declaration of martial law over Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships might trigger a flare-up in hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.