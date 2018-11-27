This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 4:32 PM
50 minutes ago 1,523 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4362783
Image: Shutterstock/koya979
Image: Shutterstock/koya979

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JAILED: Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has been jailed for five and a half years for attacking a Brazilian student he met on Tinder.

2. #WEATHER: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for six counties as Storm Diana hits Ireland.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she wants to have a head-to-head televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal, ahead of MPs voting on it next month.

4. #NBP: A review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan has found it was not influenced by former minister Denis Naughten or businessman David McCourt.

5. #CRIMEA: The Kremlin has warned that Ukraine’s declaration of martial law over Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships might trigger a flare-up in hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    30,276  0
    Fora
    1
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		Kenny's departure gives Dundalk owners a dose of League of Ireland's harsh reality
    10,197  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can we take a moment to appreciate Robert Sheehan's wild fashion sense?
    702  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged with assaulting two people in Co Wexford yesterday
    Man charged with assaulting two people in Co Wexford yesterday
    Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin jailed for 5 and a half years for Tinder sex assault
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    GARDAí
    DPP file to be prepared after GardaÃ­ arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    DUBLIN
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie