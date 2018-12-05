The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY:Â A review of over 46,000 scans at University Hospital Kerry has found that 11 patients had their cancer diagnoses delayed and four have since died.Â

2. #COLLAPSED:Â A murder trial has collapsed atÂ the Central Criminal Court due to the content of last nightâ€™s Prime Time programme on RTÃ‰, which the judge said was likely to have influenced the deliberating jury.Â

3. #PRESSURE:Â Laws which will seeÂ landlords who raise the rent more than the legally allowed limit reprimanded will be brought to Cabinet next Tuesday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy confirmed today.

4. #WINDY: A wind warning for the entire west coast of the country has been issued for tomorrow night.Â

5. #BREXIT:Â The UK Attorney Generalâ€™s legal opinion on the current Brexit dealÂ has been published, after the House of Commons voted in favour of making it public.