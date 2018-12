The 5 at 5: Friday

Pictured is a window display at the Fun Place on South Kings street in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

1. #DOOLIN: A report into the death of an Irish Coast Guard volunteer, Caitríona Lucas, two years ago has raised concerns about safety aspects of the operation.

2. #COURTS: A serving garda has gone on trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a woman four years ago.



3. #CERVICAL CANCER: The Health Minister has announced that the HSE will extend the HPV vaccination to boys next year.

4. #BACK STOP: A Conservative MP’s suggestion that the UK government should use potential food shortages in Ireland as leverage against the backstop has been strongly rebuked by Sinn Féin.

5. #GERMANY: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been elected as the new leader of Merkel’s centre-right party.

