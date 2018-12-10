The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of “pathetic cowardice” for postponing a House of Commons vote on the proposed Brexit deal.

2. #MURDER TRIAL: Warren Nolan has been found guilty of murdering Alan O’Neill by shooting him dead in front of his partner on the driveway of their home in Dublin in 2015.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Ireland’s performance in taking action against climate change has been ranked the worst in Europe, according to a new report.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: A man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

5. #ITALY: Two doctors who issued medical certificates declaring former Italy international footballer Davide Astori fit to play despite evidence he suffered from a heart condition prior to his death are under investigation for negligent homicide.

