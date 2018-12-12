The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a confidence vote from her fellow Tory MPs in Westminster later this evening.

2. #AGREED: Fianna Fáil has committed to an extension of confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael for another year, ruling out an election in 2019.

3. #STRASBOURG: Hundreds of security forces have been deployed in the hunt for a lone gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 others last night.

4. #GANGLAND: Estonian hitman Imre Arakas has been jailed for six years for conspiring to murder James Gately.

5. #BIG BUCKS: The top 10 earners at RTÉ collectively took in just under €3 million in fees in 2016, with Ryan Tubridy earning the most.