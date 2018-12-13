This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,452 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394232
Image: Shutterstock/tuaindeed
Image: Shutterstock/tuaindeed

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough when she meets EU leaders today in an attempt to save her Brexit deal and her career.

2. #ÁRAS: Áras an Uachtaráin has published a financial breakdown of Michael D Higgins’ first term as president.

3. #STRASBOURG: A police operation is going on in the Strasbourg neighborhood where the suspected Christmas market gunman was last seen.

4. #FAMINE: The United Nations has announced a series of breakthroughs in talks with rivals in the Yemen conflict, including a ceasefire for a vital port.

5. #GSOC: An incident in Co Roscommon in which a garda was hospitalised has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

