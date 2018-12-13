The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough when she meets EU leaders today in an attempt to save her Brexit deal and her career.

2. #ÁRAS: Áras an Uachtaráin has published a financial breakdown of Michael D Higgins’ first term as president.

3. #STRASBOURG: A police operation is going on in the Strasbourg neighborhood where the suspected Christmas market gunman was last seen.

4. #FAMINE: The United Nations has announced a series of breakthroughs in talks with rivals in the Yemen conflict, including a ceasefire for a vital port.

5. #GSOC: An incident in Co Roscommon in which a garda was hospitalised has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.