The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BABY BELLE: Gardaí said they have received a number of calls in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby on a Dublin beach.

2. #JAILED: A man was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting his teenage daughter.

3. #OFFALY: Gardaí have appealed for information after a man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Offaly yesterday evening.

4. #BREXIT: Theresa May said the crucial House of Commons vote on Brexit will now take place in the New Year.

5. #MEXICO: One of Mexico’s volcanoes has erupted…twice.

