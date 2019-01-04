This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 4 Jan 2019, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Vyshnivskyy
Image: Shutterstock/Vyshnivskyy

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SWINE FLU: The HSE has warned of a new virulent strain of the H1N1 flu virus that has hit Ireland, with as many as four people having died after contracting it.   

2. #WRIGHT VENUE: The Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin, will close after ten years as the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group says its focus is now on the food business. 

3. #LEAK: Private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online, the government said, in a stunning breach of cybersecurity.

4. #PLASTIC: Government department, public bodies and schools are set to crack down on single-use plastics, with a number of measures including no longer purchasing single-use plastic cups, cutlery and straws for use within their offices.

5. #HIV: HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year, with 531 cases in 2018 according to figures released by the HSE. 

