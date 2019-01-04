The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SWINE FLU: The HSE has warned of a new virulent strain of the H1N1 flu virus that has hit Ireland, with as many as four people having died after contracting it.

2. #WRIGHT VENUE: The Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin, will close after ten years as the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group says its focus is now on the food business.

3. #LEAK: Private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online, the government said, in a stunning breach of cybersecurity.

4. #PLASTIC: Government department, public bodies and schools are set to crack down on single-use plastics, with a number of measures including no longer purchasing single-use plastic cups, cutlery and straws for use within their offices.

5. #HIV: HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year, with 531 cases in 2018 according to figures released by the HSE.