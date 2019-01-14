The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Ahead of tomorrow’s Commons vote, the EU has published letters of “reassurance” about the proposed backstop.

2. #CARRICKMINES: An inquest into the deaths of 10 victims of a fire at a Dublin halting site has heard the probable cause of the fire was a chip pan that had been left on an electric cooker.

3. #DÁIL TERM: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a bumper day of elections and referendums on 24 May will be among “busiest days in Irish politics in living memory”.

4. #BORDER FOX: Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to assault and false imprisonment in Dublin.

5. #CARDED: The government has been criticised for not releasing a report on the Public Services Card because it may “be contrary to the public interest”.