Thursday 24 January, 2019
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Bachkova Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Bachkova Natalia

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CALLED OFF: Guernsey Police have called off the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, saying that the chances of him or the other occupant of the aircraft they were flying having survived is “extremely remote”.

2. #CRASH: A man has died in a serious crash on the slip road exiting the M50 in Dublin, with gardaí warning people against slowing down near the site of the crash and to instead to focus on driving. 

3. #CHARGED: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape.

4. DROGHEDA: Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola looks set to shed jobs at its integrated services operation based in Drogheda, County Louth, it was announced today.  

5. #DISSENTERS: The government lost a vote in the Dáil today on a Bill that seeks to ban trade on goods from illegally occupied areas, with three ministers abstaining. 

Cormac Fitzgerald
