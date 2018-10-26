The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOMB SCARES: A man in his 50s has been arrested in the Florida in connection with a spate of mail bombs in the US.

2. #VOTE DAY: Voting is ongoing in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum but there was confusion at one polling station after the recent closure of the school.

3. #NORTH OF THE BORDER: Fianna Fáil has said it has not yet decided on running candidates in the north despite a councillor being unveilved under its banner in Tyrone last night.

4. #COURTS: Judges at the Special Criminal Court are currently delivering their judgment in the case of three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch.

5. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Using phones instead of physical Leap Cards is part of the NTA’s plans for commuter travel.