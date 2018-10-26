This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Oct 2018, 5:06 PM
2 hours ago
http://jrnl.ie/4308135
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOMB SCARES: A man in his 50s has been arrested in the Florida in connection with a spate of mail bombs in the US.

2. #VOTE DAY: Voting is ongoing in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum but there was confusion at one polling station after the recent closure of the school.

3. #NORTH OF THE BORDER: Fianna Fáil has said it has not yet decided on running candidates in the north despite a councillor being unveilved under its banner in Tyrone last night. 

4. #COURTS: Judges at the Special Criminal Court are currently delivering their judgment in the case of three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch

5. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Using phones instead of physical Leap Cards is part of the NTA’s plans for commuter travel.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

