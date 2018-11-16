The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a man shot dead in Leixlip last night are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

2. #BREXIT: Stephen Barclay has been appointed Brexit secretary.

3. #CNN: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

4. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to author and oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman who has died aged 87, according to US media outlets.

5. #STORMY: Stormy Daniels is set to appear on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One tomorrow night.