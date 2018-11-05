The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told his UK counterpart Theresa May that he not opposed to a review of the backstop but that the UK must not have the sole decision after any such review.

2. #HSE: Simon Harris responded to the former HSE CEO Tony O’Brien who called him a weak minister and a “frightened little boy”.

3. #ALCOHOL: Advertisements for alcohol will be banned from within 200 metres of a school, crèche or local authority playground from next year.

4. #POPPY: The FA has launched an investigation into an Instagram post featuring a Bobby Sands quote by Ireland international James McClean.

5. #COMEBACK: The Spice Girls finally announced their long-awaited reunion tour – but Irish fans will have to travel to the UK if they want to see them.