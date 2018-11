The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Players on the Irish soccer team will wear black armbands in respect of a fan who died yesterday morning in Copenhagen Harbour.

2. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is to meet with Máiría Cahill at Leinster house tomorrow.

3. #COURT: A woman raped by a convicted sex offender who she met online has told a court she thought she would die during the attack.

4. #WHALES: Two killer whales have been spotted off the coast of Rockabill, Dublin.

5. #POISON: A healthcare professional at a hospital in England has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients.