Monday 19 November, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Nov 2018, 4:50 PM
57 minutes ago
Image: Piotr Piatrouski via Shutterstock
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Players on the IrishÂ soccer team will wear black armbands in respect of a fan who died yesterday morning in Copenhagen Harbour.Â 

2. #SINN FÃ‰IN: Sinn FÃ©in leaderÂ Mary Lou McDonald is to meet with MÃ¡irÃ­a Cahill at Leinster house tomorrow.Â 

3. #COURT: A woman rapedÂ by a convicted sex offender who she met online has told a court she thought she would die during the attack.

4. #WHALES: Two killer whales have been spotted off the coast of Rockabill, Dublin.Â 

5. #POISON: A healthcare professionalÂ at a hospital in England has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients.Â 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

