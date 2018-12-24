The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRINCESS: A missing Dubai princess who was not seen for nine months has reappeared after she was photographed for the first time alive and well with former president Mary Robinson.



2. #LIFTED: Over 1,200 Irish people were arrested by the UK’s Met Police this year.

3. #TSUNAMI: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami has risen to 373.

4. #GATWICK: A couple who was was wrongly arrested over suspicion of involvement in the Gatwick drone crisis have said that the way they have been treated is “disgusting”.

5. #HE’ S EN ROUTE: Santa has been given the green light to enter Irish airspace tonight.