The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: There has been a raft of resignations in Westminster today as British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a ‘no confidence’ motion over the latest Brexit deal.

2. #SINN FÉIN: Peadar Tóibín has announced he is resigning from Sinn Féin, and has hinted about the setting up of a new political party.

3. #RIP: Showband singer Sonny Knowles has died aged 86.

4. #STABBING: No charges will be brought in relation to the death of a 16-year-old who died after he was stabbed in the chest.

5. #INCOME TAX: The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is to be asked to vote on the introduction of a middle band for income tax.