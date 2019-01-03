The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MY OPTIONS: A number of websites and advertisements are appearing in online search results for unplanned pregnancy support that have a similar name to the HSE’s official site.

2. #HACKED: The Luas website was offline after being targeted by hackers. Visitors to Luas.ie were met with a note demanding payment of one bitcoin, currently worth €3,385.

3. #BREXIT: The Taoiseach said that it could be possible for Ireland to take some legal business from the UK after Brexit.

4. #JAMAL KHASHOGGI: Saudi Arabia’s attorney general sought the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

5. #BAFTA: Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for a Bafta Rising Star Award this year.